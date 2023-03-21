Home Affairs' Marc Ablong destined for new national security role

By on
Home Affairs' Marc Ablong destined for new national security role

Exclusive: Prompts reshuffle that elevates cyber security leader.

Home Affairs’ deputy secretary for strategic iniatives Marc Ablong is set to shift to a new “national security role”, prompting a reshuffle that also affects the Cyber and Infrastructure Security Centre (CISC).

A recent update to the department’s org chart [pdf] named Hamish Hansford, the inaugural head of the CISC, as acting in Ablong’s current position.

While there is often internal movement in departmental org charts, Ablong was not named in any new position, and iTnews has confirmed that he is currently on leave.

“Mr Ablong will be moving to a new national security role in the near future, with more detailed announcements to be made soon,” a Home Affairs spokesperson told iTnews.

With Hansford moving into Ablong’s former role on an acting basis, the acting leadership of the CISC now falls to Sam Grunhard, who is the existing deputy for the centre.

In addition, Richard Farmer is now acting as the deputy group manager of the CISC.

Ablong regularly appeared at senate estimates for Home Affairs and was a regular commenter on cyber security policy issues, ranging from critical infrastructure security, to government use of Chinese camera technology, to the government's operation of identity-matching services.

Through Hansford, it appears the department will continue to have that cyber security capability at the deputy secretary level.

Prior to leading the CISC, Hansford was the first assistant secretary of the cyber, digital and technology policy division, where he led the delivery and implementation of Australia’s Cyber Security Strategy 2020 and related cybercrime policy development.

The CISC is the central overseer of critical infrastructure security requirements on a range of industry sectors.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cisccyber securityhome affairssecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

Latitude Financial breach impacts 225,000 customers

Latitude Financial breach impacts 225,000 customers
Chemist Warehouse ditches over-cautious fraud tools

Chemist Warehouse ditches over-cautious fraud tools
IPH confirms cyber attack

IPH confirms cyber attack
Impact of Latitude Financial cyber attack likely to spread

Impact of Latitude Financial cyber attack likely to spread

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?