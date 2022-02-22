Heritage Bank's CISO leaves for Intalock

Ashley Deuble steps down.

Heritage Bank has lost its chief information security officer Ashley Deuble, who left after a year-and-a-half to take on a role with cyber security consultancy Intalock.

Deuble started in January in a newly-created role as Intalock’s director for assurance and delivery.

He posted “a quick note” on LinkedIn announcing his departure from the mutual bank.

Heritage Bank is now recruiting for a new CISO and will be looking at both internal and external candidates.

Currently, Thyaga Seperamaniam is Heritage Bank’s acting CISO.

The new permanent CISO will report into the chief risk officer, Stephen Owens.

Intalock’s CEO Julian Haber said Deuble’s role “will support the company’s growth strategy” to meet changing consumer needs and help “to improve internal processes and identify immediate areas of concern for clients.

Prior to Heritage Bank, Deuble spent time as Flight Centre Travel Group's CISO for Australia and New Zealand and at Queensland Urban Utilities as its manager for information security.

He also worked in information security roles at Griffith University and at heavy earthmoving equipment manufacturer Caterpillar.

