Health and Aged Care CISO retires

By
After three-decade long public service career.

The Department of Health and Aged Care's chief information security officer (CISO) David Lang has retired, after a long public service career spanning 32 years.

He moved to Health in September 2024 after a stint at Services Australia, where he was the national manager for cyber governance, policy and engagement.

Part of Lang's remit at the time was to continue rolling out a cyber security uplift program.

Last year, Health also started preparations to consolidate its end-to-end cyber security operations into a single provider as part of that uplift program.

A Department of Health spokesperson confirmed Lang's departure, saying the government agency has begun a recruitment process to fill the CISO role on a permanent basis.

Health's deputy CISO Matt Newman has stepped into the full role in an acting capacity while the recruitment process is ongoing.

"I’ve been incredibly fortunate to work across service delivery, law enforcement, election delivery and cyber security — a career that’s been interesting, challenging, varied, and a real privilege," Lang wrote, announcing his retirement on LinkedIn.

"It’s certainly been a wild ride - and I still have the lanyards to prove it," he added.

