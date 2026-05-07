Harris Farm Markets bolsters digital, data leadership

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Hires CIDO and head of data in the space of a month.

Australian retailer Harris Farm Markets has hired a chief information and digital officer and head of data within a matter of weeks, signalling an expansion of its technology leadership and capabilities.

Harris Farm Markets bolsters digital, data leadership

On its official LinkedIn page, the retailer said that Lion’s former group technology and digital transformation director Ram Kalyanasundaram had joined as chief information and digital officer (CIDO).

In a separate, earlier post, it named Freedom Australia’s former head of data Bharath Venkataraman as its own new head of data.

It’s unclear if the retailer previously had a CIDO or head of data, or if these are newly-created roles.

iTnews contacted a Harris Farm spokesperson for comment.

In announcing Kalyanasundaram’s appointment, the retailer wrote that it is “building the digital, data and technology foundations for the next chapter of Harris Farm.”

“From modernising our technology landscape to strengthening our data and AI capability, the team will play an important role in helping us grow, simplify and serve our customers, stores, suppliers and teams even better,” it wrote.

The retailer confirmed in the LinkedIn post that its existing IT and technology leadership will continue, including Phil Cribb, who is currently CTO and formerly the long-time head of IT; Swechchha Boki Shrestha, who is head of group IT and PMO; and Leonard Rajeev Rawat, who is head of infrastructure, security and operations.

Venkataraman’s appointment as head of data, meanwhile, comes as the retailer examines “how data and AI can support that in a way that’s practical and meaningful.”

“His focus is on building strong foundations, modernising our data end to end and making sure it plays a real role in how we make decisions, innovate and grow,” the retailer wrote.

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