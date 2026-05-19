Grafana refuses ransom demand after GitHub breach

By
Follow google news

Threat actor downloaded codebase.

Grafana Labs, the maker of popular open source monitoring and observability tooling, is resisting paying off a threat actor that gained access to its GitHub environment and downloaded its codebase.

Grafana refuses ransom demand after GitHub breach

Grafana is a popular tool used to visualise metrics, logs and traces from sources such as ElasticSearch, Postgres, Prometheus, Loki and others.

In a breach disclosure, the company said the threat actor obtained leaked GitHub credentials that they used to access the repository.

The credentials have since been invalidated, but not before the threat actor was able to access and steal source code.

The company said it had also put unspecified additional security measures in place to further secure its environment against unauthorised access.

Grafana said in a LinkedIn post that the "the attacker attempted to blackmail us, demanding payment to prevent the release of our codebase."

It is not known how much in ransom the threat actor asked for; however, Grafana said it would not pay, citing its own "operational experience" as a reason not to, alongside official advice from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) advising against the practice.

No customer data or personal information was accessed during the hack, and Grafana said it has found no evidence of impact to customer systems or operations.

iTnews has contacted Grafana Labs for additional comment on the incident.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
credentials theftgithubgrafanasecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

The biggest AI opportunities are still ahead
The biggest AI opportunities are still ahead
Beyond RAG basics: Strategies and best practices for implementing RAG
Beyond RAG basics: Strategies and best practices for implementing RAG
AI Workflows vs AI Agents Whitepaper
AI Workflows vs AI Agents Whitepaper
Context Engineering with Hybrid Search for Agentic AI
Context Engineering with Hybrid Search for Agentic AI
Building AI-powered Search Experiences
Building AI-powered Search Experiences

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
Medibank reveals attack vector and cost of 2022 security breach

Medibank reveals attack vector and cost of 2022 security breach
USB stick opens Windows BitLocker drives in new zero-day

USB stick opens Windows BitLocker drives in new zero-day
Trend Micro's enterprise unit shuts Sydney engineering team

Trend Micro's enterprise unit shuts Sydney engineering team
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?