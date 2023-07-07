Government's "interim" generative AI guide emphasises low-risk use cases

By on
Government's "interim" generative AI guide emphasises low-risk use cases

With appropriate guardrails.

The government has published cautious “interim” guidance on how generative AI might be utilised by the public sector, but says it does not constitute a binding position on the technology.

The guidance was prepared by the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) and the Department of Industry, Science and Resources (DISR), “through broad consultation with Commonwealth agencies”.

It builds on an earlier set of more generic AI guidance, described as a beta, which had allowed for some limited generative AI experimentation.

While there is no formal whole-of-government policy or position, individual agencies have made their own calls about what they will allow.

Home Affairs, for example, has blocked open access to ChatGPT, and makes exceptions for experiments on a case-by-case basis.

DTA chief executive Chris Fechner said yesterday that the interim guidance is intended to augment - not override - individual agency positions on the technology.

“The purpose of this interim guidance on generative AI is intended purely to guide staff within APS agencies,” he said in a blog post. 

“At this stage, it does not replace the generative AI policies developed by individual agencies, rather it is intended to supplement these policies while further work is done to develop a whole-of-government position.”

The interim guidance was actually unveiled earlier this week but was largely not public; this has now changed.

It comprises two sections: an introduction and then more detailed guidance that contains four principles for generative AI use, and some brief hypothetical use cases.

At a high level, the guidance is to formally enrol staff access to generative AI platforms, with layers of approval, log any exceptions, and to “seek to move to commercial arrangement for generative AI solutions as soon as it is possible to do so.”

Underlying that, the guidance is only to use the technology “where the risk of negative impact is low”, to disclose its role in any activity, and to question its outputs.

Largely, the allowable use case for generative AI is as a search engine, to seek a generic template - such as for a report or project plan, but not to seek to customise it in any way in the generative AI tool.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
cloudgenerative aigovernmentsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
Secure Public Services for Every Australian
Secure Public Services for Every Australian

Events

Most Read Articles

La Trobe University turbocharges data migration into Azure-based EDAP

La Trobe University turbocharges data migration into Azure-based EDAP
AWS eyes $300m Sydney data centre under 'Project Echidna'

AWS eyes $300m Sydney data centre under 'Project Echidna'
US set to restrict China's access to cloud computing

US set to restrict China's access to cloud computing
Kyndryl lands role in aged care IT transformation

Kyndryl lands role in aged care IT transformation

Digital Nation

How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
COVER STORY: The opportunities and risks of cybersecurity insurance in Australia
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?