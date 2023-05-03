Government unveils its first quantum strategy

The federal government has set a strategic ‘North Star’ for the continued development of quantum technology in Australia, with the promise of reviews of the current state of affairs and future investment.

Minister for industry and science Ed Husic unveiled the first national quantum strategy [pdf] on Wednesday.

“The national quantum strategy recognises the importance of commercialisation opportunities, robust infrastructure, a skilled workforce, clear standards and (most importantly) community trust to the long‑term success of quantum in Australia,” Husic wrote in a foreword.

“It has been drafted against a backdrop of accelerating geopolitical interest in quantum technologies, with the US, China, the UK and the European Union all scaling up investment in the last two years.”

The strategy’s lead developer, Dr Cathy Foley, said that five focus areas had been identified, each with a corresponding “set of actions” to be delivered “over seven years”.

One of the key focus areas is continued investment and encouraging the development of new and existing use cases for quantum technology.

Up to $1 billion of the government’s national reconstruction fund is earmarked for “critical technologies”, which covers quantum.

Cyber security use cases are listed as more near-term opportunities, while the emergence of quantum computers is anticipated in the mid-to-longer term.

Notably, the government will also conduct “a national audit of quantum‑related infrastructure enabling quantum research”, and work to remove roadblocks that research and commercialisation teams encounter.

While the federal government will lead efforts as much as possible, the strategy notes that “a truly national effort from Australia’s entire quantum ecosystem” is ultimately required.

That requires input from "all states and territories, the education sector, the technology and manufacturing industry, businesses and investors, and the broader Australian community," the strategy notes.