Government rules out AI training exemption in copyright laws

By
Follow google news

Copyright won’t bend to AI’s whims.

The government has ruled out letting AI companies ingest vast amounts of copyright content for free, in a win for creators and potential setback for tech firms.

Government rules out AI training exemption in copyright laws

The idea was first raised by Atlassian co-founder and Tech Council chief Scott Farquhar, who argued in July that the right of AI developers to use creative content to train their models should be enshrined in copyright law.

The Productivity Commission then sought to directly canvas opinion on changes to the Copyright Act via an interim report [pdf] last month.

Companies such as OpenAI and Google, developers of AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, have also called for specific exemptions to develop their models. 

But the government has now ruled out changes, to the relief of creative content producers.

Federal Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said the government will not provide exceptions to text and data mining companies in any revision of copyright laws.

“This government has repeatedly said that there are no plans to weaken copyright protection when it comes to AI,” Rowland said in a statement. 

“The tech industry and the creative sector must now come together and find sensible and workable solutions to support innovation while ensuring creators are compensated. 

“The government will support these next steps through the renewed focus tasked to the copyright and AI reference group.” 

Over the next two days, a copyright and AI reference group will hold talks to discuss Australia’s rules around copyright-protected material in the age of AI, with the intention of protecting creatives while “unlocking new uses of copyright material”, Rowland said.

Priorities for the group will include encouraging fair and legal avenues for using copyright material for training AI models, improving clarity for the rules around using copyright material in AI tools, and ways to enforce copyright rules through a “potential new small claims forum”. 

The announcement has been welcomed by Australian creative industries groups, such as the Australian Recording Industry Association, the Australian Society of Authors, Screenrights and APRA AMCOS. 

“The Australian government has recognised that Australia’s world-leading licensing framework is the pathway to ethical AI development, not a barrier to innovation,”  APRA AMCOS chief Dean Ormston said.  

It has also been welcomed by News Corp Australia’s executive chairman Michael Miller, who previously labeled the potential impacts of AI tools “Grand Theft Australia”. 

“The government has made the correct decision to maintain Australia’s copyright settings and forego a text and data mining exception," Miller said.

"The government’s announcement is a welcome catalyst for tech and AI companies to license Australian content."

Tech Council of Australia said it would participate "in the reference group in coming days to help develop a framework which we hope will deliver certainty for AI training as well as for artists and creators.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
aiartificial intelligencechatgptgooglegovernmentopen aisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

David Jones eyes AI super-agent opportunity

David Jones eyes AI super-agent opportunity
National photo licence recognition system set to go live in 2025

National photo licence recognition system set to go live in 2025
ACCC accuses Microsoft of misleading 2.7 million Australians over M365 fees

ACCC accuses Microsoft of misleading 2.7 million Australians over M365 fees
Federal Court to move CourtPath into Azure

Federal Court to move CourtPath into Azure
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?