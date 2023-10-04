Government considers licensing scheme for telco retailers

By

Phantom providers could be dodging regulation.

Australia’s roughly 1500 telecommunications retailers could face increased regulation, with a number of departments warning that the large number of phantom carriage service providers (CSPs) are making the sector hard to regulate.

Government considers licensing scheme for telco retailers

As well as posing challenges for consumer regulators, a discussion paper released by the government late last week identified the Department of Home Affairs and the Attorney General’s Department has having concerns about poor oversight in the CSP market.

The consultation would help the government decide whether to pursue a relatively light touch registration scheme, or some kind of CSP license - an approach the paper conceded is only in use in one other country, Singapore.

The paper noted there is also “no comprehensive list” of CSPs, since the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman cannot be certain that every organisation reselling telco services is a TIO member.

The push for greater scrutiny is partly driven by the government’s growing cyber security concerns. 

Agencies like the Department of Home Affairs and the Attorney General’s Department can’t confirm compliance with data breach reporting schemes or check if they’ve provided information to the Register of Critical Infrastructure Assets, if a CSP is flying under the radar.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) says it lacks a mechanism for getting rid of rogue CSPs and has no way to prevent bad operators from “phoenix-ing” (restructuring and re-appearing under a new name) to avoid regulatory scrutiny.

The ACMA’s only enforcement pathway is via the courts, and proceedings are slow and “have not achieved desired outcomes”.

Registration or licensing could also make life easier for the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, in regulating consumer law compliance and the TIO, which resolves disputes between consumers and providers.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acmatelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

WA Police to deploy Starlink

WA Police to deploy Starlink
Aussie Broadband makes a play for Symbio

Aussie Broadband makes a play for Symbio
NBN price changes by Christmas are now all but certain

NBN price changes by Christmas are now all but certain
Optus presses government to act on streaming traffic costs

Optus presses government to act on streaming traffic costs

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?