Gov wants telcos to block SMS impersonation

By on
Gov wants telcos to block SMS impersonation

Battling Sender ID text scams.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority is set to investigate what measures it can take to combate Sender ID SMS scams.

The inquiry was requested by minister for communications Michelle Rowland and assistant treasurer Stephen Jones.

Sender ID scammers send messages that appear to be from agencies like Australia Post or myGov.

The ministers said an SMS Sender ID register is being used to deter scammers overseas, and that a local version could stop scammers from impersonating trusted brands.

The ACMA will investigate different register models that could be used here.

Rowland trumpeted the success of the ACMA’s existing SMS scam-blocking codes, which came into force last July.

"Nearly 90 million scam texts have been blocked in the first six months since the registration of the industry code, sending a strong message to scammers that we are in this fight for the long haul," Rowland said.

“Strong compliance and enforcement is an important part of the government’s comprehensive approach to scams.”

Last week, the ACMA took its first action against a telco for breaching the anti-SMS scam rules.

According to an ACMA investigation, enterprise SMS company Modica allowed customers to send texts using text-based sender IDs, or a name, without properly checking to ensure they weren’t scams.

The regulator has instructed Modica to comply with the rules, noting that continued breaches could attract Federal Court proceedings.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acmaoptusscamsender idtelco/isptelstra

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

NBN Co renews bid to force ACCC review of mobile threat

NBN Co renews bid to force ACCC review of mobile threat
TPG Telecom wants chance to test Optus's evidence to ACCC

TPG Telecom wants chance to test Optus's evidence to ACCC
Telstra falls short on priority assistance

Telstra falls short on priority assistance
Vocus CEO Kevin Russell to retire

Vocus CEO Kevin Russell to retire

Digital Nation

Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?