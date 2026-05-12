Gov to sustain key tech programs with new billions

The federal government has bucked expectations with a large amount of investment into sustaining technology projects, headlined by $654m for Digital ID and just shy of $600m for My Health Record.

There is at least $2.4 billion in technology-related spend on budget measures included in the 2026-27 budget papers.

A plethora of agencies with a role in the government’s Digital ID delivery and oversight picked up a collective $654.3 million over four years, with $166.7 million a year allocated after that.

Out of this, the Australian Taxation Office will receive just over half of the funds “to maintain operation of myID and the relationship authorisation manager, including implementation of additional security controls and functionality.”

Services Australia will receive $135.2 million in its role as Digital ID system administrator and maintainer of the Digital ID Exchange and myGov LinkID; while $98 million goes to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for regulatory functions.

Outside of Digital ID, My Health Record has $598.3 million over two years “to support the continued operations and enhancement … including delivering targeted system improvements that will underpin implementation of further legislative reforms” around default data sharing.

"The government recognises the critical importance of digital technologies to improve the accessibility and quality of services," finance minister Katy Gallagher wrote.

"Since 2022–23, the government has invested in digital services and systems to keep pace with rapidly developing technologies and public expectations for services to be available digitally.

"For the first time, Australia is now ranked second globally in the OECD’s 2025 digital government index, with the OECD highlighting the strength of Australia’s digital service delivery, national coordination and focus on designing services around Australians’ needs."

Other big budget winners include:

the Department of Health, Disability and Ageing, which has $259.9 million in 2026–27 for the sustainment of aged care ICT systems.

Services Australia, which lands $160.4 million over four years for a cyber security uplift program

A mix of agencies responsible for stabilising and modernising business registers, with $136.1 million allocated over two years.

The full list of projects to receive funding: