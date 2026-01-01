Gov to explore "future connectivity between identity exchanges"

The federal government is exploring options to connect its own digital identity exchange to others, in what appears to be precursor work to a planned expansion slated for the end of this year.

A since-closed procurement process sought professional services assistance “to undertake current‑state mapping and analysis of the Australian Government Digital ID System (AGDIS) identity exchange.”

“The work will document how the AGDIS currently operates and assess options for future connectivity between identity exchanges, including consideration of technical, operational and risk impacts,” the notice states.

“The outcomes will inform government decision‑making ahead of planned expansion of the AGDIS.”

Finance said that the target outcome of the mapping process is “clear documentation, diagrams and analysis of feasible options, consistent with the legislative and policy framework” for the AGDIS.

AGDIS is the identity exchange infrastructure that underpins the government’s Digital ID.

Currently, the digital ID can only be used to authenticate access to 246 online government services, according to data released in December.

The government said that 80 million ID verified transactions had flowed through the AGDIS in the year to December 2025, with 15 million Digital IDs registered.

However, the plan has always been to open the AGDIS to private sector use as well.

This is intended to allow private sector users to securely verify the identity of customers using the government-issued digital identity.

It appears the government is now exploring how this can be implemented; in particular, how to technically integrate identity systems used by the private sector with the AGDIS, so that checks can be digitally requested and returned.

The timeline for this is publicly “by December 2026”.

Finance has indicated to iTnews that “from November 30 2026, private sector identity service providers, identity exchange providers and relying parties will be able to apply to the Digital ID Regulator for approval to participate in the AGDIS.”

A Finance spokesperson declined to comment on its approach to market for help scoping identity exchange connectivity, citing probity requirements.

Documentation describing the program of work and its requirements that would normally be publicly accessible if the procurement was run via AusTender is not available to anyone other than suppliers when the procurement is run through Buy-ICT.