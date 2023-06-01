Gov starts to consider Australian AI regulation

The government has called for views on how it can support the safe and responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Interested parties have until late July to submit assessments on the best methods for tackling growing AI capabilities and what measures could be implemented in response.

Viewpoints submitted will be used to inform the government and help create appropriate regulatory and policy responses to the technology.

The consultation builds on the government’s $101.2 million investment in responsible AI announced in the 2023–24 federal budget.

The government released two papers to instigate conversations on the best precautions to implement.

The Safe and Responsible AI in Australia discussion paper [pdf] outlines “opportunities and challenges associated with AI, noting benefits of the technology “are not yet fully understood” and the serious risk of deepfakes and misinformation.

The paper also discusses both the domestic and international approach to AI.

“Australia must consider what is best for our economy and society," it states.

“One issue for Australia is the extent to which it needs to harmonise its governance frameworks with those used globally or by its major trading partners.

“As a relatively small, open economy, international harmonisation of Australia’s governance framework will be important as it ultimately affects Australia’s ability to take advantage of AI-enabled systems supplied on a global scale and foster the growth of AI in Australia”

The second paper, the National Science and Technology Council’s paper Rapid Response Report: Generative AI, takes a similar look at risks and opportunities of AI, offering a scientific basis for discussions.

Part of the report states [pdf] that “given the speed of innovation, quantum of investment and lack of technical information, it is almost impossible to accurately forecast opportunities over the next decade.”

"Known risks are clearer, but there are categories of emerging risks that are difficult to forecast”, it states, and this “will likely impact everything from banking and finance to public services, education and creative industries”.

Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic said “using AI safely and responsibly is a balancing act the whole world is grappling with at the moment."

“The upside is massive... But as I have been saying for many years, there needs to be appropriate safeguards to ensure the safe and responsible use of AI," he said.