Gov offers another $475m compensation for Robodebt victims

By

Follows appeal against $1.8 billion settlement reached in 2020.

The federal government has agreed to pay victims of the Robodebt scandal a further $475 million in compensation following an appeal against 2020’s landmark $1.8 billion settlement.

Gov offers another $475m compensation for Robodebt victims

The agreement will also allow the Federal Court to determine payments for applicants' “reasonable” legal costs – up to $13.5 million, alongside administrative costs of up to $60 million.

In a statement, the Attorney-General's Department said the proposed settlement “would be the largest class action settlement in Australian history” if approved by the Court.

“The Royal Commission described Robodebt as a ‘crude and cruel mechanism, neither fair nor legal’,” Attorney-General Michelle Rowland said in a statement.

“It found that ‘people were traumatised on the off chance they might owe money’ and that Robodebt was ‘a costly failure of public administration, in both human and economic terms’.

“Settling this claim is the just and fair thing to do.”

Robodebt was a highly criticised program of automating Centrelink debt recovery between 2015 and 2019.

In 2020, the Liberal government settled a class action of $1.8 billion in refunds, wiping victims’ debts and issuing refunds, which was approved a year later. 

A Royal Commission was held in 2022–2023, which found the scheme was illegal, harmful, and knowingly persisted with by public officials and ministers.

In its findings, the Commission described public servants as engaging “in behaviour designed to mislead and impede the Ombudsman” [pdf] during investigations into Robodebt.

A year after the report’s publication, law firm Gordon Legal appealed the settlement on the basis of “damning new evidence” and claims senior public servants who administered the scheme engaged in “misfeasance in public office”, the Guardian reported at the time.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentrobodebtsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Transform IT Service Delivery with Freshworks ITSM
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security

Events

Most Read Articles

Woolworths cuts Big W loose from shared technology stack

Woolworths cuts Big W loose from shared technology stack
DuluxGroup taps SAP to drive sales in Bunnings stores

DuluxGroup taps SAP to drive sales in Bunnings stores
Qantas is building a group-wide AI capability

Qantas is building a group-wide AI capability
DTA trials AI to assist Digital Marketplace application reviews

DTA trials AI to assist Digital Marketplace application reviews
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?