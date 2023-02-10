Gov looks to salvage $1.5bn business register consolidation

By on
Gov looks to salvage $1.5bn business register consolidation

Calls review of late-running and over-budget project.

The government has commissioned a review of a major project consolidating “over 30” business registers that it had previously warned faced a $1 billion funding black hole.

Minister for financial services Stephen Jones announced the “independent review” yesterday along with the terms of reference.

The project is replacing the 30-year-old Australian Business Register and 31 other registers with a single platform operated by a new one-stop service called Australian Business Registry Services.

It was backed with an initial $500 million - and more recently an extra $166 million lifeline -  but the total cost is expected to run to $1.5 billion. 

The project is also operating on a time extension after initial deadlines were missed.

Jones said in a statement that the government is “prioritising completion of this critical program, transparently and responsibly.”

It hopes the review will “deliver a comprehensive understanding of the current state of the program and provide recommendations for changes, improvements and strategies to best position it to achieve its intended objectives.”

The terms of reference state that the review will examine drivers behind the cost blowout, and analyse the intended delivery schedule.

The government is also wanting recommendations on improvements or “alternative approaches to design and delivery that will reduce cost, accelerate delivery and/or improve governance and management of the program.”

This may include “improvements or changes to IT solutions” used for the program.

Accenture and New Zealand-based registry software specialist Foster Moore have so far picked up the majority of the work.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
governmentitmbrmodernising business registersreviewsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

My Health Record to be rebuilt

My Health Record to be rebuilt
ING Bank systems upgrade could breach CDR rules

ING Bank systems upgrade could breach CDR rules
Endeavour Group fills transformation director role

Endeavour Group fills transformation director role
Commonwealth Bank to release new scam prevention measures

Commonwealth Bank to release new scam prevention measures

Digital Nation

Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?