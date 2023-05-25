Gov launches inquiry into generative AI use in education system

By on
Calls for submissions.

The federal government has opened an inquiry into the use of generative AI within the Australian education system.

The House Standing Committee on Employment, Education and Training has now asked for input on issues and opportunities presented by generative AI and the potential impacts on the education system, from early childhood education and schools to the higher education sector.

The inquiry intends to establish what benefits and improvements the new technology could create for children, students, educators and systems.  

Part of the inquiry is also seeking to uncover future impacts generative AI could have on teaching practices and what risks need to be identified to ensure safe and ethical use.

Chair of the committee Lisa Chesters said AI is "increasingly available in education settings” and presented “both opportunities and challenges.”

“This inquiry will examine the ways in which these technologies may impact education outcomes for students in the Australian education system,” Chesters said.

“We will have a particular focus on the emergence of generative AI technologies, and the benefits and the risks they may hold for the Australian education system, now and into the future.

“The committee encourages submissions from stakeholders in this field, including industry experts, researchers, educators and others interested in the issue.”

Submissions are set to close mid-July. 

Tags:
aiartificial intelligencechatgptgenerative aigovernmentsoftwaretraining & development

