Gov defends social media ban after study shows most teens still online

By
Follow google news

Likens it to minimum drinking ‌age laws.

Australia's government has mounted a defence of ⁠its world-first ban on social media for children under 16, even as fresh data revealed the scale of the challenge confronting the landmark policy.

Gov defends social media ban after study shows most teens still online

The defence came after the nation's internet regulator found ‌that ‌more than eight in ten Australian ‌teenagers were still using social media ⁠three months after the restrictions took effect, underscoring the difficulty of policing a digital world woven into daily life.

Australia introduced the landmark ban in December on concerns about ​the impact of social media on the mental and physical health of children.

The ban, being ⁠closely watched overseas, has drawn criticism from social media companies, mostly based in the US.

Confronted with the regulator's findings, Andrew Leigh, Assistant Minister for Productivity, Competition, Charities and Treasury, argued the ban had already reshaped the national debate.

The ban has been "an important game changer in the conversation among parents," Leigh said in televised remarks, according to an ​official transcript.

"We've had millions of accounts ⁠shut down," Leigh said in televised remarks, ⁠according to an official transcript.

"We never expected that this would have 100 percent compliance. ​

"We don't get 100 percent compliance out of minimum drinking ‌age laws, but ⁠it's still appropriate that we have that law on the books."

Yet the eSafety study painted a sobering picture. It found that children aged ‌10 to 15 were using social media just as frequently in March as they had before the ban came into force on Dec. 10, while parental awareness of ​their online habits had actually declined.

The findings broadly matched snapshot data eSafety published in March, three month before the centre-left Labor government unveiled plans for ‌tougher enforcement, ⁠including doubling the maximum ​penalty it can impose on tech firms that fail to uphold the ban.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
bangovernmentsoftware

SPONSORED RESOURCES

2026 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index
2026 Wasabi Global Cloud Storage Index
The Mythos Moment: When AI Outpaces Remediation - How Can Enterprises Respond
The Mythos Moment: When AI Outpaces Remediation - How Can Enterprises Respond
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud

Events

Most Read Articles

Home Affairs starts scoping SAP ECC6 replacement

Home Affairs starts scoping SAP ECC6 replacement
Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
Dept Infrastructure strikes $38.8m Accenture deal to replace SAP

Dept Infrastructure strikes $38.8m Accenture deal to replace SAP
REA Group outs Launchpad, a platform engineering capability

REA Group outs Launchpad, a platform engineering capability
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?