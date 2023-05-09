Gov allocates "more than $2 billion" to digital and ICT

The federal government has budgeted “more than $2 billion” for digital and ICT in its 2023-24 budget.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher wrote in a preface [pdf] that the funds represented a “significant and targeted investment in data and digital capability as a foundational building block to enable the APS to provide better outcomes and services for the Australian people.”

“The government continues to spend responsibly, investing more than $2 billion in digital and ICT in the 2023–24 budget and is undertaking foundational work to support future investment decisions,” Gallagher said in budget papers.

“This includes new digital solutions to improve service delivery, actions to modernise outdated legacy platforms and IT systems, as well as vital work to ensure critical data and digital investment is properly scoped and provides maximum value for the taxpayer.”

Gallagher said the the government recognised the importance of digital and data capabilities “to create more insightful and effective data-driven policies and to deliver easy, accessible and secure services for people and business.”

She said that an initial data and digital government strategy is in the public domain, and that a “final strategy and accompanying implementation plan to be informed by public consultation” would be delivered by the end of 2023.

“By aligning the Australian Public Service’s data and digital agenda with a clear vision, the strategy will enable joined-up delivery across government,” Gallagher said.

“The strategy will also support stronger long-term policy and service delivery through commitments to better manage, share, integrate and analyse data; leverage digital technologies; and create seamless digital information and services.”

Gallagher added that the strategy would “accelerate the government’s uptake of data and digital capabilities” and form the basis of “simple, secure and connected public services underpinned by world class data and digital capabilities by 2030.”

