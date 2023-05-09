Gov allocates "more than $2 billion" to digital and ICT

By on
Gov allocates "more than $2 billion" to digital and ICT

In latest federal budget.

The federal government has budgeted “more than $2 billion” for digital and ICT in its 2023-24 budget.

Finance minister Katy Gallagher wrote in a preface [pdf] that the funds represented a “significant and targeted investment in data and digital capability as a foundational building block to enable the APS to provide better outcomes and services for the Australian people.”

“The government continues to spend responsibly, investing more than $2 billion in digital and ICT in the 2023–24 budget and is undertaking foundational work to support future investment decisions,” Gallagher said in budget papers.

“This includes new digital solutions to improve service delivery, actions to modernise outdated legacy platforms and IT systems, as well as vital work to ensure critical data and digital investment is properly scoped and provides maximum value for the taxpayer.”

Gallagher said the the government recognised the importance of digital and data capabilities “to create more insightful and effective data-driven policies and to deliver easy, accessible and secure services for people and business.”

She said that an initial data and digital government strategy is in the public domain, and that a “final strategy and accompanying implementation plan to be informed by public consultation” would be delivered by the end of 2023.

“By aligning the Australian Public Service’s data and digital agenda with a clear vision, the strategy will enable joined-up delivery across government,” Gallagher said.

“The strategy will also support stronger long-term policy and service delivery through commitments to better manage, share, integrate and analyse data; leverage digital technologies; and create seamless digital information and services.”

Gallagher added that the strategy would “accelerate the government’s uptake of data and digital capabilities” and form the basis of “simple, secure and connected public services underpinned by world class data and digital capabilities by 2030.”

More to come

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
budgetdigitalgovernmentictstrategy

Sponsored Whitepapers

Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Creating the Sustainable IT Department
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
Modernize and innovate in a Multicloud operating model
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
The Future Belongs to the Innovators
Manufacturers&#8217; Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
Manufacturers’ Perspectives on Modernizing with Edge Computing and 5G eBook
State of Email Security Report 2023
State of Email Security Report 2023

Events

Most Read Articles

KPMG Australia expands KymChat to search manuals and policies

KPMG Australia expands KymChat to search manuals and policies
Westpac enters new strategic phase

Westpac enters new strategic phase
Coalition gov spent at least $1.9bn in a year sourcing IT and digital skills

Coalition gov spent at least $1.9bn in a year sourcing IT and digital skills
DTA scopes ISO standard for engaging consultants

DTA scopes ISO standard for engaging consultants

Digital Nation

Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?