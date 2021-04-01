Google's 'Teacher approved' apps mislead on kids' privacy, activists tell FTC

By on
Google's 'Teacher approved' apps mislead on kids' privacy, activists tell FTC

Allegedly transmit user data to other companies.

Two advocacy groups have called on the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to investigate whether apps that Google's Play Store labels as "Teacher approved" are unlawfully collecting personal data without parental consent to target ads at children.

The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood (CCFC) and the Center for Digital Democracy (CDD), which have helped spur FTC action before, cited among other evidence reports from three separate research groups since last June that concluded Play Store apps aimed at children quietly transmitted data about individual users to other companies.

Google said in response to the complaint that its app store is "committed to providing a positive and safe environment for children and families" and that it "will continue to make the protection of children on our platform a priority."

Google's Play Store is the default option for downloading apps on nearly every Android smartphone and tablet in the United States.

To address concerns from parents about kid-safe apps, Google markets some as meant for families and even "Teacher approved."

The company last year said it derives labels by asking teachers across the country to rate apps on factors like "age appropriateness, quality of experience, enrichment, and delight."

In a complaint filed to the FTC on Wednesday, the advocacy groups contend Google's labeling is deceptive because some apps are violating the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA.

"What we hope will happen here is that the FTC and Google reach a settlement in which Google Play would be required to actually enforce its own requirements for developers that children's apps comply with COPPA," said Angela Campbell, chair of CCFC's board.

In 2019, Google started asking developers to specify when their apps are targeted at children to help better enforce its policy requiring that apps comply with COPPA.

That move by Google followed a 2018 complaint to the FTC by CCFC, CDD and other groups raising concerns about the company's app store enforcement measures.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apps collection data education google play software store

Sponsored Whitepapers

DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
DevSecOps: A framework for digital innovation
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Encryption: Protect your most critical data
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Overcoming data security challenges in a hybrid, multicloud world
Move beyond passwords
Move beyond passwords
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes
The top 5 tech trends to deliver business outcomes

Events

Most Read Articles

Service NSW unable to notify 54,000 customers impacted by cyber attack

Service NSW unable to notify 54,000 customers impacted by cyber attack
Aussie Broadband calls for return of the NBN bandwidth bonus

Aussie Broadband calls for return of the NBN bandwidth bonus
Telstra warns NBN Co will hit $55 ARPU 'by the end of FY23'

Telstra warns NBN Co will hit $55 ARPU 'by the end of FY23'
NBN Co asked by Telstra, Vocus and Optus to reveal its flat pricing model

NBN Co asked by Telstra, Vocus and Optus to reveal its flat pricing model
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?