Google's Tabua cable to be covered by extended Sydney protection zone

By
Follow google news

As ACMA approves extension.

Google’s Tabua submarine cable will now land in a designated protection zone in Sydney’s south after the communications regulator agreed to expand the zone boundaries.

Google's Tabua cable to be covered by extended Sydney protection zone

Tabua is one of two cables being built under Google’s Pacific Connect Initiative.

The company, through its carrier company Perch Infrastructure, said it wanted to land Tabua in Maroubra, outside the southern Sydney protection zone boundary, due to cable congestion within the zone.

It asked [pdf] the Australian Communications and Media Authority earlier this year to extend the zone.

While there was some opposition to the plan, notably from other coastal water users such as commercial fishing operators, the only telco to respond - Telstra - was in favour of the extension.

“Telstra supports this proposal as it enables the deployment of additional submarine cable infrastructure,” Telstra said.

“The enlarged Southern Sydney Protection Zone will also enhance the protection of the existing Southern Cross and Australia Japan cables as they will be located further from the southern boundary of this zone”.

ACMA formally extended the protection zone boundary on Tuesday, such that when completed, the Tabua cable will be the southernmost cable in the zone.

“This instrument extends the southern boundary line of the Southern Sydney Protection zone up to 4.1 km south, over the Tabua submarine cable,” ACMA said in a brief statement.

ACMA said it made “one minor change” that would allow the NSW government “to continue to use two fish aggregating devices at defined locations within the extended area of the protection zone”.

The actual installation of the cable in NSW still requires planning approval, a process that is underway.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
acmagooglesubmarine cabletabuatelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

2026 Engineering Reality Report
2026 Engineering Reality Report
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
How Kraft Heinz Transformed Planning with AI & 5 M+ Data Sets
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Defend Your Network from the Next Generation of AI Threats
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21

Events

Most Read Articles

Telstra completes one-third of national fibre rollout

Telstra completes one-third of national fibre rollout
Telstra finds firmware locked Samsung handsets to Vodafone for Triple-0 calls

Telstra finds firmware locked Samsung handsets to Vodafone for Triple-0 calls
Optus brings in ex-NBN Co CIO to run technology

Optus brings in ex-NBN Co CIO to run technology
Vocus scores three new federal government contracts

Vocus scores three new federal government contracts
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?