Google warns security researchers of North Korean campaign

By

Attackers used as-yet-unpatched zero-day.

Google has disclosed details of a long campaign by North Korean threat actors, using zero-day vulnerabilities to attack security researchers.

Google warns security researchers of North Korean campaign

The Google Threat Analysis Group (TAG) publication said the ongoing campaign first emerged in January 2021.

The current zero-day being used by the threat actors was discovered in the past few weeks, TAG said, adding it has been reported to the unnamed vendor, and is “in the process of being patched”.

TAG said the attackers took a long view: they would strike up conversations with security researchers on social media sites “to build rapport with their targets”, before asking to shift conversations to encrypted messaging apps under the guise of collaborating on “topics of mutual interest”.

In one case, TAG said, the attacker spent months cultivating their target.

The next phase of the attack was to send the security researcher a malicious file “that contained at least one 0-day in a popular software package.”

A second tool was presented as a Windows application that “download debugging symbols from Microsoft, Google, Mozilla and Citrix symbol servers for reverse engineers”, using a project called GetSymbol published at GitHub in September 2022.

While Symbols are “helpful when debugging software issues or while conducting vulnerability research”, this package “has the ability to download and execute arbitrary code from an attacker-controlled domain”, TAG said.

It advised anyone using the software to run a clean installation of their operating system.

The TAG post includes a full list of attacker-controlled domains, including GetSymbol, command-and-control, X accounts (@Paul091_), a Wire account (@Paul354), and a Mastadon account (@paul091_).

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
googlenorth koreasecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Australian authorities tire of excuses, delays on data breach disclosure

Australian authorities tire of excuses, delays on data breach disclosure
Defence Housing Australia investigates third-party provider hack exposure

Defence Housing Australia investigates third-party provider hack exposure
Gov agencies need to have a CISO

Gov agencies need to have a CISO
Crash log exposed Microsoft Outlook keys to threat actor

Crash log exposed Microsoft Outlook keys to threat actor

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?