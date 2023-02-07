Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard

By on
Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard
Google Bard.

Public testing to start in "coming weeks".

Google will open up its own conversational AI platform called Bard to the public in “coming weeks”, as it seeks to capitalise on fevered interest in such tools owing to the popularity of ChatGPT.

CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that the “experimental” service is powered by Google’s Language Model for Dialogue Applications or LaMDA, which it started developing two years ago.

“We’re releasing [Bard] initially with our lightweight model version of LaMDA,” Pichai wrote.

“This much smaller model requires significantly less computing power, enabling us to scale to more users, allowing for more feedback. 

“We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information.

“We’re excited for this phase of testing to help us continue to learn and improve Bard’s quality and speed.”

So far, Bard is only accessible to a cohort of users that Google refers to as its “trusted testers”, with public testing to be offered at an undisclosed time - though the wait is measured in weeks, rather than months.

There is some urgency courtesy of the widespread testing and use of OpenAI’s ChatGPT in both the enterprise and consumer spaces, and the integration of technology into search and productivity suites by Microsoft.

Pichai said that applications for Bard included “drawing on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses” to questions, and making complex topics more explainable.

He also said there is activity underway to wrap LaMDA and other AI technologies into Google’s search engine; this would be live “soon”.

In addition, next month Google plans to open up access to a generative language API to third-party developers and enterprises.

The API will initially be powered by LaMDA, though Pichai added that other models would be made available later.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
bardchatgptgooglesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Securing Australia&#8217;s cyber future
Securing Australia’s cyber future
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
Adjusting to a New Era in Ransomware Risk
The Total Economic Impact&#8482; Of Juniper Connected Security
The Total Economic Impact™ Of Juniper Connected Security
State of Ransomware Report 2022
State of Ransomware Report 2022
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work
Conquering the IT Challenges of Remote and Hybrid Work

Events

Most Read Articles

myGov lacks proper funding, review finds

myGov lacks proper funding, review finds
NSW and federal governments partner on digital IDs

NSW and federal governments partner on digital IDs
Commonwealth Bank to release new scam prevention measures

Commonwealth Bank to release new scam prevention measures
My Health Record to be rebuilt

My Health Record to be rebuilt

Digital Nation

Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Case study: Transurban uses automation to detect road incidents
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Cover Story: The business of gaming will reshape marketing, technology
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Case study: How La Trobe University sets its data students up for success
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Meta threatens to take news off its platform in the US. Yep, we're here again
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics
Case Study: How HCF reengaged its customers through data and analytics

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?