Google unveils AI tools for enterprise customers

By

Priced the same as Microsoft Copilot.

Google made its artificial intelligence-powered tools available to enterprise customers at a monthly price of US$30 ($46.30) per user, as the Alphabet-owned firm looks to cash in on the technology's surge in popularity this year.

The price is the same as rival Microsoft's "Copilot" AI-powered office software suite that includes Teams and Outlook.

Google has intensified investments in generative AI this year as it plays catch-up after Microsoft-backed OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT last year took the tech world by storm.

Its Tuesday announcement was made at the Google Next conference in San Francisco, where the company also unveiled a new version of its custom-built AI chips and a tool to watermark and identify images generated by AI.

Google's new tools include "Duet AI in Workspace", which will assist customers across its apps with writing in Docs, drafting emails in Gmail and generating custom visuals in Slides, among others.

"We have released this add-on in response to strong customer demand and will continue to enhance and expand," Google said, adding that the tools were tested by more than a million users.

The company plans to release more offerings over the coming months for other customer segments, including small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

