Google to pay US$155 million in settlements over location tracking

By

Settles lawsuit over data collection and use.

Google has agreed to pay US$155 million ($241 million) to settle claims by California and private plaintiffs that the search engine company misled consumers about how it tracks their locations, and used their data without consent.

Google to pay US$155 million in settlements over location tracking

Both settlements resolve claims that the Alphabet unit deceived people into believing they maintained control over how Google collected and used their personal data.

The company was accused of being able to "profile" people and target them with advertising even if they turned off their "Location History" setting, and deceive people about their ability to block ads they did not want.

"Google was telling its users one thing--that it would no longer track their location once they opted out - but doing the opposite and continuing to track its users' movements for its own commercial gain," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "That's unacceptable."

The California settlement requires Google to pay US$93 million, and disclose more about how it tracks people's whereabouts and uses data it collects.

Money from Google's US$62 million settlement with private plaintiffs would, after deducting legal fees, go to court-approved nonprofit groups that track internet privacy concerns.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs said this made sense because it was "infeasible" to distribute money to the approximately 247.7 million US adults with mobile devices.

Some critics say this type of settlement, known as "cy pres," offers little benefit to class members.

Google denied liability, and both settlements require court approval.

Last November, Google agreed to pay US$391.5 million to resolve similar allegations by 40 US states.

The Mountain View, California-based company has also reached US$124.9 million of settlements with Arizona and Washington.

A spokesperson for Google on Friday referred to a blog post discussing the multistate settlement, and said it related to "outdated product policies that we changed years ago."

Lawyers for the private plaintiffs did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google generated US$110.9 billion of advertising revenue in the first half of 2023, accounting for 81 percent of its total US$137.7 billion of revenue.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
googlesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Most Read Articles

Centrelink's canned $191m engine took minutes to do what existing system did in seconds

Centrelink's canned $191m engine took minutes to do what existing system did in seconds
Officeworks' data and analytics investments pay off

Officeworks' data and analytics investments pay off
ANZ stops 500 fraudulent digital accounts from being opened

ANZ stops 500 fraudulent digital accounts from being opened
Home Affairs downplays staff code experiments with ChatGPT

Home Affairs downplays staff code experiments with ChatGPT

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?