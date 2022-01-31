Google to invest up to $1.43 billion in Bharti Airtel

By on
Google to invest up to $1.43 billion in Bharti Airtel

Expands its hold in India.

Google will invest up to US$1 billion (A$1.43 billion) in India's Bharti Airtel as the US technology giant expands its hold in India, sending shares of the telecom operator as much as 6.6 percent higher.

The investment is part of Google's plans announced under two years ago to infuse US$10 billion in India via its digitisation fund over five to seven years through equity deals and tie-ups.

Google's investment includes a US$700 million equity investment in Airtel at 734 rupees (A$13.99) per share and up to US$300 million towards implementing commercial agreements, including investments in expanding Airtel's products and services, the companies said.

The investment will help Airtel develop its devices, home broadband, data centres, cloud adoption and, over a period of time, develop 5G networks, Bharti Airtel's CEO, India & South Asia, Gopal Vittal told analysts on a conference call.

"What this will do is actually fire up our digital agenda dramatically and that's where we will double down and really go deep," Vittal said, without elaborating on specific plans.

In the last few years, India's telecom market has been hit hard by a price war after Jio, controlled by India's richest man Mukesh Ambani, entered the market in late 2016 with free voice calls and cut data prices.

Airtel, India's second-biggest carrier, has said it will gradually raise prices and, last year, raised up to 210 billion rupees to cut debt and fuel growth.

The Google investment will help Airtel give its customers affordable smartphones, build 5G and accelerate the cloud ecosystem for small and medium enterprises, said Aliasgar Shakir, a telecom analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries' digital unit Jio Platforms, which houses Airtel's rival Jio, received a US$4.5 billion investment from Google in July 2020.

Months later, the companies launched a low-cost 4G smartphone with a tweaked Android operating system aimed at first-time smartphone buyers.

With Jio and Airtel, Google now covers nearly 75 percent of India's smartphone market, Ambit Capital analyst Vivekanand Subbaraman said.

"I think once a player has put in money, that's stepping on the gas," he said. "There will be more that we will get to know in the days to come."

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
airtel bharti google investment software telco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

The 5 steps to effective data protection
The 5 steps to effective data protection
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant

Events

Most Read Articles

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition

Nvidia preparing to walk away from Arm acquisition
NBN Co sheds 1200 satellite customers since December

NBN Co sheds 1200 satellite customers since December
NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation

NSW Justice takes charge of massive government ERP consolidation
Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Accenture wins $163m deal for single NSW gov ERP system

Digital Nation

Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?