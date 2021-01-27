Google stops donations to US Congress members who voted against election results

By on
Google stops donations to US Congress members who voted against election results

For this election cycle.

Google said it will not make contributions from its political action committee this election cycle to any Congress member who voted against certifying the results of the presidential election.

Earlier this month, following the violent storming of the US Capitol, the tech giant had paused all political contributions to reassess its policies toward political contribution.

"Following that review, the NetPAC board has decided that it will not be making any contributions this cycle to any member of Congress who voted against certification of the election results," a Google representative said in a statement.

Hundreds of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the halls of Congress on January 6 in a bid to overturn his election defeat, battling police in the hallways and delaying the certification of President Joe Biden's victory for hours.

Following the incident, Republicans in Congress faced blowback from several corporate firms who paused campaign donations and said they were reviewing their policies.

Amazon.com, AT&T, Comcast, and Verizon Communications are among the many big companies who have threatened to throttle fundraising resources for Republicans.

AT&T and Comcast, for example, are among the biggest corporate donors in Washington.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
congress donation election finance google results

Sponsored Whitepapers

Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Five questions to ask before you upgrade to a SIEM solution
Effectively addressing advanced threats
Effectively addressing advanced threats
The risky business of open source
The risky business of open source
Ensure your e-signatures are legally binding
Ensure your e-signatures are legally binding
Mitigating open source risk in your organisation
Mitigating open source risk in your organisation

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post is building a digital twin of its delivery network

Australia Post is building a digital twin of its delivery network
Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia

Google threatens to withdraw search engine in Australia
NBN Co runs fixed wireless tower on diesel generator for over two years

NBN Co runs fixed wireless tower on diesel generator for over two years
Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer

Trump pardons former Google self-driving car engineer
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?