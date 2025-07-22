Google revamps app store billing, fee structure

Brings back Fortnite worldwide.

Google said it would expand billing options and ⁠cut developer ⁠fees on Android, in a major policy overhaul that helped resolve its long-running dispute with Epic Games and bring back the popular game Fortnite to the company's app store ‌worldwide.

The sweeping changes to Google's app store ‌practices are aimed at boosting ‌competition and expanding choices for developers and ⁠consumers.

They also address the key concerns brought on by Epic Games' 2020 antitrust lawsuit.

Epic Games had accused Google of illegally monopolising how users access apps and make in-app ​purchases on Android devices.

The two companies reached a US court settlement in November.

Alphabet-owned Google said it would now enable mobile app developers to use their own billing systems alongside Google Play's, and allow them to direct users to their own websites for purchases.

The company is also making it easier for users to download and install third-party app stores on their Android devices.

The change will begin outside of the US first, Google said, adding it would ​bring the update to the country, subject ⁠to court approval.

"This gives app stores more ⁠ways to reach users and gives users more ways to easily and safely access ​the apps and games they love," said Sameer Samat, president ‌of Android Ecosystem ⁠at Google.

Google is also lowering in-app purchase service fees, among other changes to its fee structure aimed at reducing prices for developers.

It will start ‌rolling out the updated fees in June in select regions, with a complete global rollout expected by September 2027.

Fortnite was removed from Google Play in 2020 after Epic Games introduced a ​direct payment system that bypassed Google's billing, triggering a legal battle over fees and app distribution rules.

The wildly popular battle royale title returned to the Google ‌Play Store ⁠in the US in ​December, following the lawsuit settlement.

