Google-parent Alphabet to donate US$800m in response to coronavirus crisis

Plus ad credits to government and health organizations and businesses.

Alphabet Inc will donate more than US$800 million (£645 million) in funds towards producing medical supplies used to fight COVID-19, and in ad credits to government and health organizations and businesses, Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai said on Friday.

The company is working with Magid Glove and Safety to produce 2 million to 3 million face masks, and will financially support efforts to boost the production capacity for lifesaving medical devices and personal protective equipment, Pichai said.

The rapid outbreak, which has killed nearly 25,000 people globally, has strained healthcare systems around the world and led to a shortage of medical equipment including face masks and ventilators.

The company will provide US$340 million in Google ad credits to small and medium businesses active on its platform and US$250 million in ad grants for the World Health Organization and many government agencies, Pichai said in a blog post.

 

