Google owes US$338.7 million in Chromecast patent case

By

Company says it will appeal.

Google violated a software developer's patent rights with its remote-streaming technology and must pay US$338.7 million ($502.7 million) in damages, a US federal jury has decided.

Google owes US$338.7 million in Chromecast patent case

The jury found that Google's Chromecast and other devices infringe patents owned by Touchstream Technologies related to streaming videos from one screen to another.

Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said that the company will appeal the verdict and has "always developed technology independently and competed on the merits of our ideas."

Touchstream attorney Ryan Dykal said that Touchstream was pleased with the verdict.

New York-based Touchstream, which also does business as Shodogg, said in its 2021 lawsuit that founder David Strober invented technology in 2010 to "move" videos from a small device like a smartphone to a larger device like a television.

According to the complaint, Google met with Touchstream about its technology in December 2011 but said it was not interested two months later.

Google introduced its Chromecast media-streaming devices in 2013.

Touchstream said that Google's Chromecast copied its innovations and infringed three of its patents.

It also said its patents were infringed by Google's Home and Nest smart speakers and third-party televisions and speakers with Chromecast capabilities.

Google denied infringing Touchstream's rights and argued that the patents are invalid.

Touchstream filed similar complaints against cable providers Comcast, Charter and Altice in Texas earlier this year. Those cases are still pending.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
chromecastgooglesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
Operational Excellence Through System Modernisation
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
Responding To Industry Trends And Our 5m+ Users
The Future of Digital Identity in Government
The Future of Digital Identity in Government

Events

Most Read Articles

Australia Post is six weeks into its first GPT experiment

Australia Post is six weeks into its first GPT experiment
GovERP program cost hits $265 million

GovERP program cost hits $265 million
Australia Post looks to graph database, digital twin to improve delivery

Australia Post looks to graph database, digital twin to improve delivery
CBA-backed Little Birdie creates browser extension

CBA-backed Little Birdie creates browser extension

Digital Nation

COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
DeepAI founder on the risks of artificial intelligence
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?