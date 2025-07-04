Google offers new proposal to stave off EU antitrust fine

By

Comes before critical EU meeting.

Alphabet's Google has proposed fresh changes to its search results in an attempt to fend off growing criticism from rivals, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The proposal comes a week before a key meeting that could lead to yet another European Union antitrust fine. 

The US tech giant has been under pressure after being hit with EU antitrust charges of favouring its own services, such as Google Shopping, Google Hotels and Google Flights over competitors in March.

It will meet its rivals and the European Commission to discuss its proposals during a July 7-8 workshop in Brussels, the document said.

The EU's landmark Digital Markets Act, under which Google has been charged, sets out a list of dos and don'ts for Big Tech aimed at curbing their power and giving rivals more room to compete and consumers more choice.

Last week, Google offered to create a box at the top of the search page for a so-called vertical search service (VSS) which would contain links to specialised search engines as well as to hotels, airlines, restaurants and transport services.

Earlier this year, Google was hit with two charges of breaching landmark EU rules.

Around the same time, fellow tech giant Apple was ordered to help rivals connect with its iPhones and iPads as part of a continued crackdown against Big Tech.

 

