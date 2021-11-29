Google makes pledges on browser cookies to appease UK regulator

By on
Google makes pledges on browser cookies to appease UK regulator

Agrees to more restrictions on data use.

Google has pledged more restrictions on its use of data from its Chrome browser to address concerns raised by Britain's competition regulator about its plan to ban third-party cookies that advertisers use to track consumers.

The UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has been investigating Google's plan to cut support for some cookies in Chrome - an initiative called the "Privacy Sandbox" - because it is worried it will impede competition in digital advertising.

Google has said its users want more privacy when they are browsing the web, including not being tracked across sites.

Other players in the US$250 billion (A$351 billion) global digital ad sector, however, have said the loss of cookies in the world's most popular browser will limit their ability to collect information for personalising ads and make them more reliant on Google's user databases.

Google agreed earlier this year to not implement the plan without the CMA's sign-off, and said the changes agreed with the British regulator will apply globally.

Google had addressed some remaining concerns, the CMA said, including commitments around reducing access to IP addresses and clarifying internal limits on the data that it could use.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: "We have always been clear that Google's efforts to protect users' privacy cannot come at the cost of reduced competition."

He added: "If accepted, the commitments we have obtained from Google become legally binding, promoting competition in digital markets, helping to protect the ability of online publishers to raise money through advertising and safeguarding users' privacy."

Google said in a blog that is was "determined to ensure that the Privacy Sandbox is developed in a way that works for the entire ecosystem".

The CMA said it would consult on the new commitments until December 17.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
browser cookie google internet regulation software

Sponsored Whitepapers

The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
How engineering has been operating in the dark and what to do about it
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society
The Top Six Digital Transformation Trends Shaping Business and Society

Events

Most Read Articles

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data

NSW bans police from accessing QR code check-in data
Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025

Macquarie Bank shoots for eight technology 'north stars' for 2025
Insurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount

Insurers run from ransomware cover as losses mount
South32 to pursue new IT operating model

South32 to pursue new IT operating model

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
COVER STORY: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?