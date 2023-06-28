Google lays off staff at its mapping app Waze

By on
Google lays off staff at its mapping app Waze

Merges the app's advertising system with Google Ads.

Google is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the app's advertising system with Google Ads technology, without giving details on the number of layoffs.

"In order to create a better, more seamless long-term experience for Waze advertisers, we've begun transitioning Waze's existing advertising system to Google Ads technology," Google, which acquired Waze for about US$1.3 billion ($1.96 billion) in 2013, said.

As part of this update, we've reduced those roles focused on Waze Ads monetisation."

Google had in December said that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The news was first reported by CNBC earlier in the day, citing an email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division.

He said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

