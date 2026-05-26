Google is facing a high triple-digit million euro fine

By
Follow google news

As part of an antitrust investigation.

The European Union is planning ⁠to ⁠fine Alphabet's Google a high triple-digit million euro amount as part of an antitrust investigation, Germany's Handelsblatt newspaper reported, citing commission ‌sources.

Google is facing a high triple-digit million euro fine

The decision is nearing completion and ‌is ‌expected to be announced before ‌the Northern Hemisphere's summer break, the paper ⁠said, adding it would be the largest penalty the EU has imposed for a breach of its Digital Markets Act (DMA), which aims to ​curb the power of big tech companies. 

The investigation, which was officially launched in ⁠March 2025, relates to concerns that Google favours its own services in search results and seeks to ensure the world's most popular internet search engine complies with local regulation.

The commission is more interested in securing compliance rather than imposing penalties, spokesperson Thomas Regnier said in an emailed statement.

"Even ​with our negotiations on future ⁠solutions, we will not hesitate to ⁠move to the next steps as soon as possible," he added. 

Google ​has criticised the impact of the EU's rules ‌on its ⁠search product and said it is keen to resolve the case.

"The changes we've already made to Search under the ‌DMA represent the biggest downgrade in the product's history, creating a second-rate experience for Europeans to the benefit of a few self-interested complainants," a ​company spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, the European Commission said it had given Google a little bit more time to soothe ‌concerns after ⁠a previous proposal ​from the company fell short.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
googlesoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

High-volume data sources for AI-driven security analytics
High-volume data sources for AI-driven security analytics
1 in 3 companies lose SaaS data. Here&#8217;s how to prevent it
1 in 3 companies lose SaaS data. Here’s how to prevent it
The biggest AI opportunities are still ahead
The biggest AI opportunities are still ahead
AI workflows vs. AI agents: From automation to autonomy
AI workflows vs. AI agents: From automation to autonomy
Context engineering with hybrid search for agentic AI
Context engineering with hybrid search for agentic AI

Events

Most Read Articles

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
Australia Post's future IT estate to rely on 13 "platform ecosystems"

Australia Post's future IT estate to rely on 13 "platform ecosystems"
Service NSW charts a path off VMware's container platform

Service NSW charts a path off VMware's container platform
OpenAI defeats Elon Musk's lawsuit

OpenAI defeats Elon Musk's lawsuit
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?