Google disrupts NetNut proxy network

By
Follow google news

Used in malware operations.

Google said it has ⁠weakened a large network of internet-connected devices that was being used to hide and route malicious online ‌activity.

Google disrupts NetNut proxy network

The tech giant said it ‌took ‌action against the NetNut ‌residential proxy network, also ⁠known as Popa, in partnership with the FBI and Lumen, among others.

Google said it disabled accounts and services ​used in NetNut-related malware command-and-control operations and shared technical intelligence ⁠on the group's infrastructure with law enforcement and industry partners to support broader enforcement efforts.

Residential proxy networks allow users to route internet traffic through consumer IP addresses, which can mask the origin of online activity and help ​bypass security defences.

Such networks ⁠can be used for ⁠legitimate purposes, but they are also often abused for ​cybercrime because they obscure the true ‌source of ⁠traffic.

"We believe our coordinated actions have caused significant degradation to NetNut’s proxy network and its ‌business operations, reducing the available pool of devices for the proxy operator by millions," Google said in a blog.

NetNut ​offers rotating residential, ISP, mobile, and datacenter proxies. It was founded in 2017 as a subsidiary ‌of ⁠Alarum Technologies, a ​cyber security firm in Israel.

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
googlenetworkproxysecurity

Sponsored Whitepapers

Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Innovate anywhere with HPE and Azure Local
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
Cloud Covered Report: New Zealand
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
How healthcare organisations can get more value from cloud
The governed agent: A new framework for responsible AI at scale
The governed agent: A new framework for responsible AI at scale
Securing Machinery of Government changes
Securing Machinery of Government changes

Events

Most Read Articles

ASD to retire Essential Eight cyber security framework within next two years

ASD to retire Essential Eight cyber security framework within next two years
Bendigo Bank aims to have Australia's "first agentic SOC"

Bendigo Bank aims to have Australia's "first agentic SOC"
NAB's SecOps rethink focuses on data expert and dev hires

NAB's SecOps rethink focuses on data expert and dev hires
Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases

Services Australia describes fraud, debt-related machine learning use cases
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?