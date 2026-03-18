Google developing options to allow AI opt-out in search

By
Follow google news

To ease UK concerns.

Google said it was developing new search controls to ⁠let ⁠websites specifically opt out of its generative AI features, as the US tech giant sought to address the British competition regulator's concerns about its dominance in search services.

Google developing options to allow AI opt-out in search

The company also proposed in a statement ‌"a less intrusive" switch in a user's device ‌settings ‌to make it easier to change the default ‌search engine, rather than frequent pop-ups, which it ⁠said would annoy users.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority in October designated Google as having "strategic market status" in search services, meaning the watchdog could intervene to ensure effective competition in the sector.

It subsequently started ​a consultation on the matter with all concerned parties.

Google, which accounts for more than 90 percent of UK search queries, uses ⁠content harvested by its search crawler to build its AI overviews and AI mode, as well as standalone products like its Gemini AI assistant.

In its response to the CMA consultation, the News Media Association - a body representing UK national and local news media - said there was a need to strengthen complaints handling and requirements around fair ranking.

"Publishers need confidence that opting out of AI uses will not translate into reduced prominence ​in general search through knock-on effects," it said ⁠in a statement published on the CMA's website ⁠on Wednesday.

In January, the UK regulator outlined measures to boost choices for businesses ​and consumers, including allowing publishers to opt out of having their content ‌used in AI ⁠Overviews or to train standalone AI models.

It also wanted to ensure that the ranking of search results was fair and transparent, and make it easier for people to choose other ‌search engines.

News websites and other publishers have seen click-through rates plummet as a result of users relying on overviews generated with the help of AI.

In its own response to the regulator's consultation, also published on ​the CMA's website, Google said some of the proposed conduct requirements would have "disproportionate and detrimental consequences" for users, publishers and businesses, and its "ability to innovate and invest in the UK".

Google ‌said it would ⁠continue to work constructively with ​the CMA to find "practical solutions that benefit users, publishers, and businesses across the UK".

Add iTnews as your trusted source

Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source Add iTnews As Your Trusted Source
Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aigooglesearchsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
5 reasons to adopt a mobile first security strategy
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Uncomplicate IT Service Delivery with AI Agents
Getting ahead of the tech: what&#8217;s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Getting ahead of the tech: what’s next for Australian organisations in digital transformation
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
Fintech compliance made fast and secure
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide
How to evaluate SIEM solutions Safeguarding your future Get a demo Download guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Coles sets up standard data streaming platform groupwide

Coles sets up standard data streaming platform groupwide
CBA builds two AI agents to boost cyber defences

CBA builds two AI agents to boost cyber defences
Atlassian to cut roughly 1600 jobs

Atlassian to cut roughly 1600 jobs
Superloop's AI push continues with billing system project

Superloop's AI push continues with billing system project
techpartner.news logo
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Sydney-based AI-cloud waste startup raises $3m
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Brennan uses NiCE to modernise its contact centre
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Impact Awards: Tecala slashes customer response times for fintech IQumulate
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Interactive introduces private cloud platform
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio
Digital61 expands cybersecurity portfolio

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?