Google delays return to office

By on
Google delays return to office

Eyes 'flexible work week'.

Google will allow its employees to work from home until September next year, extending the return to the office by a few months, the New York Times reported.

The company was also testing the idea of a "flexible workweek" once it is safe to return to the office, CEO Sundar Pichai told the company's staff in an email, according to the report.

As part of the plan, Google's employees would be expected to work at least three days a week in the office while working from home the other days, the newspaper report said.

"We are testing a hypothesis that a flexible work model will lead to greater productivity, collaboration, and well-being," Pichai wrote in the email.

Google was one of the first companies to ask its employees to work from home due to the pandemic.

It has previously delayed the timing by when the employees should return to the office from January next year to July.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
flexible from google home strategy work working

Sponsored Whitepapers

The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
The global telco 5G cloud gaming opportunity
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Building a ransomware remediation backup strategy
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Forrester's Asia Pacific Predictions 2021 Guide
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
Adopting a Next-Generation Data Security Approach
How to be a SOAR winner
How to be a SOAR winner

Events

Most Read Articles

Digital ID finally comes to myGov

Digital ID finally comes to myGov
SolarWinds' Orion monitoring platform may have been tampered with by attackers

SolarWinds' Orion monitoring platform may have been tampered with by attackers
Transport for NSW calls for 10,000 digital Opal card testers

Transport for NSW calls for 10,000 digital Opal card testers
FireEye discloses breach, theft of red team tools

FireEye discloses breach, theft of red team tools
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?