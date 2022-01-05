Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $691m

By on
Google buys Israeli security startup Siemplify for $691m

Expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks.

Google said its cloud division had acquired Israeli cybersecurity startup Siemplify, as the US tech giant expands its security offerings amid rising cyber attacks.

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed by the companies, but a source familiar with the matter said Google paid US$500 million (A$691 million) in cash for Siemplify.

The deal came after Google made a pledge to US President Joe Biden last August to invest US$10 billion in cybersecurity over the next five years, amid a significant rise in cyber attacks and data breaches.

Siemplify, led by co-founder and chief executive Amos Stern, provides security orchestration, automation and response solutions.

It has raised US$58 million from investors including G20 Ventures and 83North.

With a partnership with Google Cloud, Siemplify attracted the buyer's interest as it was in the process of raising a new round of private capital, the source added.

Since the pandemic started in 2020, Google's revenue from the cloud business has nearly doubled to around US$5 billion as companies shifted to working from home.

The need to protect and hedge against security threats has shot up in tandem, with big corporates also beefing up on cyber security products.

Google said Siemplify's platform would be integrated into its cloud and serve as the foundation for the capabilities it will invest in.

The buyout, Google's first Israeli cybersecurity firm deal, will help the tech giant take advantage of the Middle Eastern nation's deep pool of cybersecurity talent.

Guggenheim Securities advised Siemplify on the transaction.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
google security siemplify startup

Sponsored Whitepapers

Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Understanding the next security control points: applications and workloads
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
Best security practices after rapid Digital Transformation
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
The CISO View 2021 Survey: Zero Trust and Privileged Access
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
How and why to backup your Office 365 tenant
ForgeRock for Australia&#8217;s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)
ForgeRock for Australia’s Trusted Digital Identity Framework (TDIF)

Most Read Articles

Tesla recalls almost half a million cars

Tesla recalls almost half a million cars
Microsoft kicks off 2022 with email blocking Exchange bug

Microsoft kicks off 2022 with email blocking Exchange bug
The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021

The CIO and CTO moves that made headlines in 2021
iiNet says heatwave conditions behind data centre outage

iiNet says heatwave conditions behind data centre outage

Digital Nation

Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Catastrophic governance failures are rooted in organisational culture
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Highlights 2021: Automation drives marketing success but complexity torments delivery
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Keeping CPA's board up to date about cybersecurity risks
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Case Study: Intrepid Group uses global travel shutdown to reimagine HR function
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking
Fringe innovation unlocks power of diverse thinking

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?