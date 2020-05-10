Google announces company holiday on May 22 to stem virus burnout

By on
Google announces company holiday on May 22 to stem virus burnout
G

Asks employees to take a day off to address work-from-home-related overcook..

Alphabet Inc's Google said on Friday it has asked employees to take a day off on May 22, to address work-from-home-related burnout during the coronavirus pandemic.

Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai announced the move in a memo to employees on late Thursday, which was first reported by CNBC.

Google said it would begin reopening more offices globally as early as June, but most Google employees would likely work from home until the end of this year.

Facebook Inc also said on Friday it would allow workers who are able to work remotely to do so until the end of 2020.

The virus, which has infected more than 3.9 million people globally so far, has forced strict lockdowns in most countries and changed the way businesses function, with work from home emerging as the new norm.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
benchmarking change google

Most Read Articles

Toll Group shuts IT systems amid new security scare

Toll Group shuts IT systems amid new security scare
Toll Group suffers second ransomware attack this year

Toll Group suffers second ransomware attack this year
Toll Group CIO jumps to Tabcorp

Toll Group CIO jumps to Tabcorp
NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode

NSW launches heat map showing active COVID-19 cases by postcode
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
Modernise IT by Reducing Your Reliance on AD
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
The Maturity of Zero Trust in Australia and New Zealand
Securing Office 365 with Okta
Securing Office 365 with Okta
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
3 Reasons for Choosing Cloud-First Identity for Hybrid Environments
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency
Best Practices: Eliminate On-Premises Active Directory Dependency

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?