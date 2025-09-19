Google adds Gemini to Chrome browser after avoiding antitrust breakup

By

Will be extended to Google Workspace in coming weeks.

Google will integrate Gemini into its Chrome browser for users in the US just weeks after a federal judge spared the company from a forced breakup in an antitrust case.

Google adds Gemini to Chrome browser after avoiding antitrust breakup

Alphabet-owned Google won't have to sell the browser, a judge in Washington said earlier this month, handing a rare win to Big Tech in its battle with US antitrust enforcers, but ordered it to share data with rivals to open up competition in online search.

The Gemini AI models add-on to Chrome will be available to Mac and Windows desktop users in the US with their language set to English, Google said in a blog post on September 18.

Starting soon, Apple's iOS Chrome app will also have Gemini built into it.

Gemini in Chrome will roll out to businesses in the coming weeks via Google Workspace and also on mobile phones in the US.

The tech giant also built a deeper integration between Gemini in Chrome and other Google apps, such as Calendar, YouTube and Maps.

Google will add agentic capabilities that can perform multi-step tasks to Gemini in Chrome in the coming months. It will also find previously visited webpages and enable summarisation of content from multiple websites, among other upgrades.

The integration is also a push to compete against other companies providing agentic browsers, like Perplexity, which in August made a US$34.5 billion (A$51.4 billion) unsolicited all-cash offer for Chrome.

Its AI-powered browser, Comet, can perform certain tasks on a user's behalf.

The ruling by Judge Amit Mehta earlier in September allows Google to retain control of Chrome and Android mobile operating system, while barring certain exclusive contracts with device makers and browser developers. Google can continue making payments to partners such as Apple to feature its search engine, a practice central to its dominance in online search.

Apple has approached Google to use Gemini AI to revamp the Siri voice assistant, Bloomberg News reported in August.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
aisoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Optus Enterprise Mobility
Optus Enterprise Mobility
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Life After VMware: Scale Securely with mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
Cut Cloud Costs Without Compromise: Discover mCloud by Micron21
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren&#8217;t going away anytime soon?
What 4 wholesale distribution challenges aren’t going away anytime soon?
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape
State of the SOC: Building Resilience in a Shifting Threat Landscape

Events

Most Read Articles

ING Bank Australia cuts days off rate renegotiation, loan top-ups

ING Bank Australia cuts days off rate renegotiation, loan top-ups
Westpac stands up Copilot Studio for Gen AI agent development

Westpac stands up Copilot Studio for Gen AI agent development
NSW RegStar program resets as DCS exits key workstream

NSW RegStar program resets as DCS exits key workstream
Veterans' Affairs trials AI-enabled search

Veterans' Affairs trials AI-enabled search
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?