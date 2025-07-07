Goodman-backed group to invest $2.7bn in data centres

By

In Hong Kong.

Australia's Goodman Group will establish a $2.7 billion investment consortium with international pension funds and investors to develop data centre businesses across Hong Kong.

Goodman-backed group to invest $2.7bn in data centres

The industrial property group said it had joined forces with Dutch investors PGGM and APG, the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, and CBRE Investment Management's Indirect Private Real Estate Strategies. It said an unnamed Middle Eastern investor was also involved.

Goodman will be a 20 percent cornerstone investor in the partnership, it said in a statement.

The group will own four existing Hong Kong data centres held by Goodman in an industrial partnership and two centres currently being developed.

Goodman's portfolio accounts for approximately 30 percent of Hong Kong's data centre market by power capacity, it said.

Goodman has similar data centre partnerships in Japan and Europe. It said the Japanese partnership will have $1.1 billion in assets by the end of 2025.

Goodman has a $10 billion industrial property portfolio in Hong Kong, part of which could be converted to data centres in the future, chief executive Greg Goodman said.

"There's opportunities in the industrial portfolio. We have to basically redevelop them into data centres and they would then come into this partnership for development," Goodman told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"There's a lot of inquiry now coming out of China, you've seen a big push in artificial intelligence in China. China is on a big growth path in regard to digital evolution and the whole AI sector. So you can expect a lot of Chinese operators also very interested in Hong Kong."

Goodman in February raised $2.54 billion in a share placement to help fund the future growth of its global data centres business.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
clouddata centregoodman

Sponsored Whitepapers

Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Wasabi Reveals Hidden Costs and Cloud Storage Shifts in ANZ for 2025
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Datacom + Microsoft Azure: Turn Ideas Into Impact in Just 4 Weeks
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
Protect APIs. Protect Your Business.
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
KnowBe4 Benchmark Report: Reducing Human Risk & Phishing Vulnerability in ANZ
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt
Modern Identity for SAP and Beyond: Replace SAP IDM with Saviynt

Events

Most Read Articles

Defence commits to five more years of Azure worth $495m

Defence commits to five more years of Azure worth $495m
How NAB unwound Teradata's 'tentacles' to decommission it

How NAB unwound Teradata's 'tentacles' to decommission it
DTA adds another $25m to Microsoft sourcing deal

DTA adds another $25m to Microsoft sourcing deal
Microsoft had three staff at Australian data centre campus when Azure went out

Microsoft had three staff at Australian data centre campus when Azure went out
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?