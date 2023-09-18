Gold Fields Australia is digitising its Granny Smith mine

Gold Fields has deployed a digital platform to connect mine planning and operations at its Granny Smith gold mine, about 740km northeast of Perth.

Granny Smith pit (Credit: Gold Fields Australia)

The company said in a statement that it has deployed an operations management system (OMS) made by ABB at the site, with the aid of mining consultancy Enterprise Transformation Partners (ETP).

The platform is described as “a contributing factor” to digital transformation at the site, with an intention to “improve productivity and streamline data flow to enable timely decision making.”

“Granny Smith’s workforce, plus all fixed and mobile equipment, will be connected to achieve new levels of production scheduling efficiency, from bench preparation to crusher, optimising resource usage and implementing the production plan more effectively,” ABB said in a statement.

“‘What-if’ scenario analysis and re-planning will help teams to make informed decisions, maximising efficiency and financial opportunity for the operation.”

“Gold Fields has enjoyed a solid, collaborative relationship with ABB globally, and now we are working hard to deliver a modern digitised mine at Granny Smith, one that is more productive and sustainable,” Gold Fields Australia’s innovation and technology unit manager Rob Derries added.