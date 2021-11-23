GoDaddy security breach exposes WordPress users' data

Up to 1.2 million customers caught up.

Web hosting company GoDaddy said email addresses of up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers had been exposed in an unauthorised third-party access.

The company said the incident was discovered on September 6 and the third-party accessed the system using a compromised password.

"We identified suspicious activity in our Managed WordPress hosting environment and immediately began an investigation with the help of an IT forensics firm and contacted law enforcement," chief information security officer Demetrius Comes said in a filing.

The company, whose shares fell about 1.6 percent in early trading, said it had immediately blocked the unauthorised third party, and an investigation was still going on.

