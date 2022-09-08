Globalstar cuts satellite services deal with Apple

By on
Globalstar cuts satellite services deal with Apple

iPhone 14 users get remote emergency messaging.

Apple has selected Globalstar as its partner for a feature that would allow iPhone 14 users to send emergency messages from remote locations, sparking a 20 percent surge in the satellite services firm's shares.

Apple will pay for 95 percent of the approved capital expenditure for the new satellites that would be needed to support the service, but Globalstar said on Wednesday it will still need to raise additional debt to construct and deploy the satellites.

Globalstar, which makes low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites, said investment bank Goldman Sachs is currently helping explore capital markets opportunities and it expects to complete a financing in the fourth quarter of 2022.

LEO satellites operate times closer to the earth than traditional ones so they take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster broadband service even in remote areas.

Earlier this year, Globalstar company announced a deal to construct 17 new spacecraft with small-satellite launch firm Rocket Lab for satellites it plans to launch in 2025.

Globalstar successfully launched a spare satellite from Cape Canaveral's Kennedy Space Center in June, using Elon Musk-owned SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Last month, wireless carrier T-Mobile said it will use SpaceX's Starlink satellites to provide mobile users with network access in parts of the United States, outlining plans to connect users' mobile phones directly to satellites in orbit.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
appleglobalstariphonetelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
How to successfully plan, deploy & launch an intranet
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 &#8211; for banks
Free eBook: Digital Transformation 101 – for banks
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Why financial services need to tackle their Middle Office
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Learn: The latest way to transfer files between customers
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability
Extracting the value of data using Unified Observability

Events

Most Read Articles

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year

NAB targets 20 percent cut to cloud costs this year
AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Meta all oppose data localisation for Australia

AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud, Meta all oppose data localisation for Australia
Accenture changes its A/NZ technology leader

Accenture changes its A/NZ technology leader
Frontier Software breach fallout spreading

Frontier Software breach fallout spreading

Digital Nation

No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
No guarantee metaverses will be built on Web3: Mark van Rijmenam
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
COVER STORY: Regulating the metaverse
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom&#8217;s acquisition
'This time it will be different': VMware CEO on Broadcom’s acquisition
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes &#8216;every system imaginable&#8217; says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Munro Footwear Group changes ‘every system imaginable’ says CTO Keng Ng
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend
Case Study: Bendigo and Adelaide bank turn to AWS and Google for front and backend

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?