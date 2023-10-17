Global smartphone market slumps to lowest Q3 level in a decade

By

But iPhone 15 release could lead to a rebound.

The global smartphone market contracted by eight percent to its lowest third-quarter level in a decade on subdued demand for major brands including Apple and Samsung in most developed markets, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

Global smartphone market slumps to lowest Q3 level in a decade

The data, shared exclusively with Reuters, showed that the share of the top five brands, which also include Chinese firms Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, had fallen to a three-year low.

The report fans fears that the market's ongoing slump could sap upcoming earnings at companies like Apple, whose shipments declined by eight percent in the quarter.

Market leader Samsung posted a 13 percent drop in sell-through volumes in the period.

Among those that gained market share in the quarter are Apple's Chinese rival, Huawei, which despite the strict US sanctions against it, shocked the industry earlier this year with its Mate 60 Pro smartphone that uses an advanced domestically made chip.

But overall shipments rose two percent industry-wide from the second quarter, raising hopes that the market could snap its more than two-year run of year-on-year declines in the last three months of the year.

Counterpoint cited the iPhone 15 lineup that went on sale in September as a factor that could help revive growth in developed markets such as the United States, Europe and Korea.

"Following a strong September, we expect the momentum to continue until the year-end beginning with full impact of iPhone 15 series," the market research firm said.

It said the festive season in India, the 11.11 sale event in China and end-of-year promotions across regions would also support the market.

So far, emerging markets have been a bright spot for smartphone sales in an otherwise dour year. In the third quarter, the Middle East and Africa were the only regions to record year-on-year growth, according to Counterpoint data.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
hardwaresmartphone

Sponsored Whitepapers

How to reach the &#8216;Holy Grail&#8217; of security and performance with SASE
How to reach the ‘Holy Grail’ of security and performance with SASE
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Unveiling the Invisible Threat: Mastering the Art of Conveying Cyber Risks to Boards
Transforming Your Business
Transforming Your Business
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete Cloud Security Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide
The Complete MDR Buyer's Guide

Events

Most Read Articles

Westpac is upgrading over 40,000 staff machines to Windows 11

Westpac is upgrading over 40,000 staff machines to Windows 11
Officeworks trials body-worn cameras and duress watches

Officeworks trials body-worn cameras and duress watches
ASX has until year-end to scope ageing IT plan

ASX has until year-end to scope ageing IT plan
Westpac unveils cloud merchant terminal app

Westpac unveils cloud merchant terminal app

Digital Nation

More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
More than half of loyalty members concerned about their data
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
Health tech startup Kismet raises $4m in pre-seed funding
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
COVER STORY: What AI regulation might look like in Australia
State of Security 2023
State of Security 2023
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX
How eBay uses interaction analytics to improve CX

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?