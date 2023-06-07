GitLab soars on plan for new AI-powered product

By on
Will add a ModelOps feature.

Shares of GitLab jumped more than 35 percent after the software development platform announced plans to launch a revenue-boosting artificial intelligence (AI)-powered product.

GitLab, widely used by software developers for coding work, will add a "ModelOps" feature to its main "DevSecOps" platform with new capabilities including code writing suggestions.

The product is expected to be launched this year at US$9 per month, GitLab said.

"The product ... has the potential to be a healthy growth driver in FY25," Bank of America analysts led by Koji Ikeda said in an investor note.

GitLab's stock rose as much as 35.4 percent, its biggest one-day percentage jump since the company went public in 2021.

GitLab said earlier this week its first-quarter revenue jumped 45 percent to US$126.9 million ($190 million), beating the Refinitiv consensus estimate and the company's earlier forecasts.

Multiple analysts raised their price targets for GitLab's stock on the news.

