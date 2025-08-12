GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke to step down

By

Plans new startup.

GitHub chief executive Thomas Dohmke said he will leave the Microsoft-owned code-hosting platform to launch a new startup, capping a tenure that included a major push into artificial intelligence through the company's Copilot products.

GitHub CEO Thomas Dohmke to step down

Dohmke, who moved to the US from Germany more than a decade ago after selling his startup to Microsoft, said his "startup roots" prompted the decision.

"I've decided to leave GitHub to become a founder again," he said in a blog post, but did not provide details about the new venture.

Before becoming CEO, Dohmke helped lead mobile developer tools at Microsoft and worked on GitHub’s acquisition alongside former CEO Nat Friedman.

Microsoft acquired GitHub in a US$7.5 billion ($11.5 billion) all-stock deal in 2018.

More than 150 million developers use GitHub's tools to build, maintain and collaborate on software projects, according to the company's website.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Dohmke’s successor.

His transition period concludes at the end of the year.

Dohmke said that under his leadership, GitHub expanded globally, earned US FedRAMP certification for federal use and doubled AI projects on the platform.

Axios, which first reported the news, said Microsoft developer division head Julia Liuson will oversee GitHub's revenue, engineering and support.

GitHub's chief product officer, Mario Rodriguez, will report to head of product for Microsoft's AI platform Asha Sharma, according to the report.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
githubsoftware

Sponsored Whitepapers

Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Digital Transformation That Works in the Real World
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Beyond the Breach: Logicalis Delivers Scalable, Business-Aligned MXDR Security
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Transforming IT for the Hybrid Era
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it&#8217;s too late
Powering secure AI at the Edge: What you need to know before it’s too late
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.
Ditch the Spreadsheets. Build a System That Grows With You.

Events

Most Read Articles

Accenture picks up $51.7m deal for My Health Record transition

Accenture picks up $51.7m deal for My Health Record transition
OpenAI launches GPT-5 to 700m ChatGPT users

OpenAI launches GPT-5 to 700m ChatGPT users
Westpac turns to AIOps and event-driven automation

Westpac turns to AIOps and event-driven automation
ANZ 'redefines' institutional data service with Gemini AI

ANZ 'redefines' institutional data service with Gemini AI
techpartner.news logo
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Dave Stevens on Brennan's evolution and the need for Aussie tech unity
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
Sydney's ITKnocks on contact centre AI and the slow death of the IVR
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
"It's an exciting time to be part of the health and aged care sector"
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Insicon founder Matt Miller on the coming 'tsunami' of compliance and educating boards about cyber security
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service
Orro claims Australia first with managed digital asset discovery service

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?