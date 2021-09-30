German IT security watchdog examines Xiaomi smartphone

After built-in censorship allegations were aired in Lithuania.

Germany's federal cybersecurity watchdog, the BSI, is conducting a technical examination of a mobile phone manufactured by China's Xiaomi, a spokesperson for the interior ministry told Reuters.

The spokesperson did not provide further details on what kind of examination the agency was carrying out.

Lithuania's state cyber security body said last week that Xiaomi phones had a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement".

Xiaomi said it was engaging a third-party expert to assess the allegations by Lithuania that its smartphones carry built-in censorship capabilities.

The company was not immediately available for comment on the German probe.

Xiaomi emerged as the top smartphone vendor in Europe for the first time in the second quarter of 2021, shipping a record 12.7 million units there, research firm Strategy Analytics said.

Along with other Chinese rivals on the Android operating system, Xiaomi has enjoyed a surge in market share following the enforcement of US sanctions against Huawei Technologies, which crippled its once-dominant smartphone division.

Germany has had security concerns about using technology from Chinese companies such as Huawei in its 5G network rollout after US calls for banning the company, saying its equipment could be used to support Chinese state spying.

