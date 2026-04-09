German intelligence agency warns of Russian APT28 cyber spying

Germany’s ⁠domestic intelligence agency warned on Tuesday of cyberattacks by the Russian ‌state-linked hacker group APT28, ‌saying ‌it had ‌compromised vulnerable TP-Link ⁠internet routers to spy on military, government and critical infrastructure targets.

The Federal Office ​for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) said ⁠the warning was issued with partners including Germany's foreign intelligence agency, BND, and the US FBI.

APT28, also known as "Fancy Bear", is attributed by Western governments ​to Russia’s military ⁠intelligence service, the ⁠GRU.

The group attacked several thousand routers globally, ​the BfV said, ‌including around ⁠30 vulnerable devices in Germany.

In some cases, compromise was confirmed, ‌prompting operators to replace affected routers.

APT28 previously carried out cyberattacks on Germany’s parliament, ​the centre-left SPD political party and air traffic control authorities, the ‌BfV ⁠said.