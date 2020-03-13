French watchdog to fine Apple over anti-competitive behaviour

By on
French watchdog to fine Apple over anti-competitive behaviour

Targets sales and distribution network.

France’s competition watchdog is set to fine iPhone maker Apple) next Monday over anti-competitive behaviour in its distribution and sales network, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

One of the sources said the competition authority will give a decision on the matter on Monday, confirming an earlier report by online news website Politico Europe.

The two sources did not elaborate further on the content or the size of the fine. The French competition authority declined to comment.

From her appointment as the head of the French antitrust watchdog, Isabelle de Silva has set her sights on US tech giants, including Google, fined 150 million euros (A$268 million) for opaque advertising rules.

Apple mentioned in its latest annual report that France’s competition authority was alleging that aspects of the its sales and distribution practices were violating French competition law, which it denies.

The French consumer watchdog DGCCRF said earlier this year that the California-based company agreed to pay 25 million euros (A$44 million) for failing to inform iPhone users that updates of the operating system could slow down the functioning of the device.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
apple finance france

Most Read Articles

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying

Woolworths, Coles online stores recovering after frenzied buying
In pictures: Highlights from the Benchmark Awards gala dinner

In pictures: Highlights from the Benchmark Awards gala dinner
The winners of the Benchmark Awards 2020 in pictures

The winners of the Benchmark Awards 2020 in pictures
NAB uses 'people analytics' to unlock power of 40k staff

NAB uses 'people analytics' to unlock power of 40k staff
You must be a registered member of iTnews to post a comment.
| Register

Whitepapers from our sponsors

Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Driving business innovation through private cloud solutions
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
Future proofing your datacentre with hyperconverged infrastructure
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
The Network for the Digital Business Starts with the Secure Access Service Edge (SASE)
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Are you getting profitable outcomes from your IT?
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here
Your Microsoft Security journey starts here

Events

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?