French police investigate vandalism behind internet outage

By on
French police investigate vandalism behind internet outage

Multiple cables cut.

The Paris prosecutor's office said it has opened a probe into the cause of a major internet outage which affected France's telecommunications network, following reports of coordinated acts of vandalism.

The French Telecoms Federation said attacks of vandalism had impacted networks in several regions, including the Ile-de-France region around Paris, eastern France and the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes and Bourgogne-France-Comte regions.

The investigation will be co-handled by France’s internal intelligence services and the national judicial police, the prosecutor's office said, citing a potential threat to the interests of the nation.

Earlier, Minister for Digital Affairs Cedric O said on Twitter that internet cables had been cut in the Ile-de-France region, which was affecting the landline and mobile network, and that the ministry was working with operators to restore service.

A spokesperson for Altice's French telecoms operator SFR said the group had been the target of acts of vandalism that affected the company's broadband fibre optic network after 3am local time on Wednesday.

The attacks concerned long-distance cables linking Paris with the cities of Strasbourg and Lyon, the spokesperson said.

These cables link large hubs to the broadband network and the internet, potentially affecting direct customers as well as other operators that rent SFR's network, such as Free, which also pointed to vandalism in a tweet.

SFR declined to provide further details on the location of the damaged underground cables. It also declined to say when full service would resume or elaborate on the number of cities and customers potentially affected.

Another long distance fibre network connection, linking Paris to the city of Lille, was also damaged, an industry source said.

French rival Orange, which operates a substantial part of the fibre network in the country, said it was not affected by the attacks.

French media reported major internet outages in big cities like Paris, Lyon, Bordeaux, Reims and Grenoble, quoting officials saying that vandalism or sabotage was suspected.

Le Parisien newspaper reported that underground cables had been damaged in France's Seine-et-Marne and Essone departments, adding that these cables were linking the hubs of Paris and Lyon.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Tags:
cablefranceinternetoutagesabotagetelcotelco/isp

Sponsored Whitepapers

Planning before the breach: You can&#8217;t protect what you can&#8217;t see
Planning before the breach: You can’t protect what you can’t see
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
Beyond FTP: Securing and Managing File Transfers
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
NextGen Security Operations: A Roadmap for the Future
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Video: Watch Juniper talk about its Aston Martin partnership
Don&#8217;t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection
Don’t pay the ransom: A three-step guide to ransomware protection

Events

Most Read Articles

CBA's ex-CIO David Whiteing returns to Australia

CBA's ex-CIO David Whiteing returns to Australia
ATO gives itself two years to replace IBM mainframe

ATO gives itself two years to replace IBM mainframe
Health dept to accelerate cloud shift under renewed Datacom deal

Health dept to accelerate cloud shift under renewed Datacom deal
Telstra on notice after half-million-dollar billing error fine

Telstra on notice after half-million-dollar billing error fine

Digital Nation

As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
As NFTs gain traction, businesses start taking early bets
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
Case Study: PlayHQ leverages graph technologies for sports administration
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
COVER STORY: From cost control to customer fanatics, AI is transforming the contact centre
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
Metaverse hype will transition into new business models by mid decade: Gartner
The other &#8216;CTO&#8217;: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer
The other ‘CTO’: The emerging role of the chief transformation officer

Log In

  |  Forgot your password?